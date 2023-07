With an eye on maiden title, Malaysia arrive for Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

Malaysia will take on Pakistan in their opening match on 3rd August







Chennai: The excitement is palpable as Malaysia Men's Hockey Team touched down in Chennai, India on Saturday to participate in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The prestigious tournament, scheduled from 3rd August to 12th August at the iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, promises to be a thrilling showcase of Asian hockey excellence, and Malaysia's arrival adds to the fervor and anticipation of this grand event.