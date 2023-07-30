EuroHockey Championships 2023: Statistical Review

By Tariq Ali



Men's EuroHockey Championship II 2023 Dublin, Ireland

Ireland won the gold medal in the Men's EuroHockey Championship II 2023 at National Sports Complex, Dublin Ireland. Ireland defeated Ukraine by 5-2 in the Final match.







Final Standing:

1 Ireland 2 Ukraine 3 Scotland 4 Italy 5 Czech Republic 6 Switzerland 7 Portugal 8 Turkey



Highest Match Scores:

Scotland 10 - 0 Turkey

Ireland 9 - 0 Czech Republic



Highest individual Score of the Match:

4 goals - Lukas Plochy - Czech Republic 7-1 Turkey

4 goals - Alan Forsyth - Scotland 10-0 Turkey



Top Scorer:

9 goals - Lee Cole - Ireland

8 goals - Lukas Plochy - Czech Republic



Men's EuroHockey Championship III 2023, Skierniewice, Poland



Poland won the gold medal in the EuroHockey Championship III 2023 in Skierniewice, Poland



Final Standing:

1 Poland 2 Croatia 3 Gibraltar 4 Malta 5 Lithuania 6 Serbia



Highest Match Scores:

Poland 23 - 0 Serbia

Malta 8 - 0 Serbia



Highest individual Score of the Match:

8 goals - Gracjan Jarzynski - Poland 23-0 Serbia



Top Scorer:

11 goals - Eryk Bembenek - Poland

8 goals - Gracjan Jarzynski - Poland



Women's EuroHockey Championship III 2023 Zagreb, Croatia



Turkey defeated Switzerland by 3-1 in the final to win the gold medal in the Women's EuroHockey Championship III 2023 at Zagreb Hockey Centre, Zagreb, Croatia



Final Standing:

1 Turkey 2 Switzerland 3 Croatia 4 Gibraltar



Highest Match Score:

Turkey 6 - 0 Gibraltar



Highest Individual Score of the Match:

3 goals - Fatma Songul Gultekin - Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar



Top Scorer:

6 goals - Fatma Songul Gultekin - Turkey