EuroHockey Championships 2023: Statistical Review

By Tariq Ali
Men's EuroHockey Championship II 2023 Dublin, Ireland
Ireland won the gold medal in the Men's EuroHockey Championship II 2023 at National Sports Complex, Dublin Ireland. Ireland defeated Ukraine by 5-2 in the Final match.
Final Standing:
1 Ireland 2 Ukraine 3 Scotland 4 Italy 5 Czech Republic 6 Switzerland 7 Portugal 8 Turkey
Highest Match Scores:
Scotland 10 - 0 Turkey
Ireland 9 - 0 Czech Republic
Highest individual Score of the Match:
4 goals - Lukas Plochy - Czech Republic 7-1 Turkey
4 goals - Alan Forsyth - Scotland 10-0 Turkey
Top Scorer:
9 goals - Lee Cole - Ireland
8 goals - Lukas Plochy - Czech Republic
Men's EuroHockey Championship III 2023, Skierniewice, Poland
Poland won the gold medal in the EuroHockey Championship III 2023 in Skierniewice, Poland
Final Standing:
1 Poland 2 Croatia 3 Gibraltar 4 Malta 5 Lithuania 6 Serbia
Highest Match Scores:
Poland 23 - 0 Serbia
Malta 8 - 0 Serbia
Highest individual Score of the Match:
8 goals - Gracjan Jarzynski - Poland 23-0 Serbia
Top Scorer:
11 goals - Eryk Bembenek - Poland
8 goals - Gracjan Jarzynski - Poland
Women's EuroHockey Championship III 2023 Zagreb, Croatia
Turkey defeated Switzerland by 3-1 in the final to win the gold medal in the Women's EuroHockey Championship III 2023 at Zagreb Hockey Centre, Zagreb, Croatia
Final Standing:
1 Turkey 2 Switzerland 3 Croatia 4 Gibraltar
Highest Match Score:
Turkey 6 - 0 Gibraltar
Highest Individual Score of the Match:
3 goals - Fatma Songul Gultekin - Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar
Top Scorer:
6 goals - Fatma Songul Gultekin - Turkey