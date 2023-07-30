 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



EuroHockey Championships 2023: Statistical Review

By Tariq Ali

Men's EuroHockey Championship II 2023 Dublin, Ireland
Ireland won the gold medal in the Men's EuroHockey Championship II 2023 at National Sports Complex, Dublin Ireland. Ireland defeated Ukraine by 5-2 in the Final match.


Final Standing:
1 Ireland 2 Ukraine 3 Scotland 4 Italy 5 Czech Republic 6 Switzerland 7 Portugal 8 Turkey

Highest Match Scores:
Scotland 10 - 0 Turkey
Ireland 9 - 0 Czech Republic

Highest individual Score of the Match:
4 goals - Lukas Plochy - Czech Republic 7-1 Turkey
4 goals - Alan Forsyth - Scotland 10-0 Turkey

Top Scorer:
9 goals - Lee Cole - Ireland
8 goals - Lukas Plochy - Czech Republic

Men's EuroHockey Championship III 2023, Skierniewice, Poland

Poland won the gold medal in the EuroHockey Championship III 2023 in Skierniewice, Poland

Final Standing:
1 Poland 2 Croatia 3 Gibraltar 4 Malta 5 Lithuania 6 Serbia

Highest Match Scores:
Poland 23 - 0 Serbia
Malta 8 - 0 Serbia  

Highest individual Score of the Match:
8 goals - Gracjan Jarzynski - Poland 23-0 Serbia

Top Scorer:
11 goals - Eryk Bembenek - Poland
  8 goals - Gracjan Jarzynski - Poland

Women's EuroHockey Championship III 2023 Zagreb, Croatia

Turkey defeated Switzerland by 3-1 in the final to win the gold medal in the Women's EuroHockey Championship III 2023  at Zagreb Hockey Centre, Zagreb, Croatia

Final Standing:
1 Turkey 2 Switzerland 3 Croatia 4 Gibraltar

Highest Match Score:
Turkey 6 - 0 Gibraltar

Highest Individual Score of the Match:
3 goals - Fatma Songul Gultekin - Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar

Top Scorer:
6 goals - Fatma Songul Gultekin - Turkey 