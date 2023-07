Lalremsiami's hat-trick helps India register 3-0 win against England

With this win, India top the pool standings; will play hosts Spain on Sunday







Barcelona, 29th July 2023: A clinical performance by the Indian Women's Hockey Team helped them beat nemesis England 3-0 in the ongoing 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament here on Saturday. It was striker Lalremsiami who starred in the team's big win with a hat-trick (13', 17', 56').