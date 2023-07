Lora Clarke, Abby Burnett learn adaptability while winning FIH Hockey 5s Pan American Cups

by Zach Edwards





Clarke and Burnett meet together with sticks in hand. Courtesy of Abby Burnett.



In the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey 5s Pan American Cups, Team USA matched up against Uruguay in the championship game. Up to that point, the United States had only allowed a single goal, surrendered against Trinidad and Tobago in the semi-finals — a game in which Team USA won, 2-1.