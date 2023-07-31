Jang Jon Hyun the key for South Korea

South Korea will depend on 39-year-old drag flick veteran to make their mark in the Asian Champions Trophy.



K. Keerthivasan





Key player: Jang, with 314 International appearances and 109 goals, will be the heartthrob of the knowledgeable fans in Chennai when the seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament kicks off on August 3 | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Argentina’s Martin Ferreiro struck a ‘goal’ at the shoot-out in the FIH World Cup hockey quarterfinal match against South Korea at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar in June this year. But it was disallowed as the time had elapsed (past the eight-second deadline). Which meant that Korea had won the match 3-2 in tiebreaker after the teams had been deadlocked 5-5 in regulation time.



