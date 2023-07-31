Defending Champions Korea and Japan aim to rewrite history in Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

Korea will lock horns with Japan in the tournament opener on 3rd August at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore







Chennai: The defending Champions Korea Men’s Hockey Team and last editions runners up, Japan Men’s Hockey Team arrived in Chennai on Sunday night for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. Both teams were afforded a warm welcome at the Chennai International Airport. While Korea are eyeing to retain the title, Japan’s best finish has been a Silver Medal in the 2021 edition of the tournament.



