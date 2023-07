Women's Eurohockey Championship II 2023: Review

By Tariq Ali



The tenth edition of the Women's EuroHockey Championship II 2023 (previously known as EuroHockey Nations Trophy I) being held in Hockey Centre, Prague, Czech Republic from 30 July to 5 August, 2023.







The participating teams.

Pool A: Poland, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia

Pool B: Austria, France, Lithuania, Wales



Past Final Standing:

9th Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Prague, Czech Republic, 2021:

1 Belarus 2 France 3 Poland 4 Wales 5 Russia 6 Czech Republic 7 Austria 8 Lithuania



8th Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Glasgow, Scotland, 2019:

1 Scotland 2 Italy 3 Poland 4 Austria 5 Wales 6 Czech Republic 7 Ukraine 8 Turkey



7th Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Cardiff, Wales, 2017:

1 Belarus 2 Russia 3 Italy 4 Wales 5 Poland 6 Ukraine 7 Austria 8 France



6th Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Prague, Czech Republic, 2015:

1 Ireland 2 Czech Republic 3 Belarus 4 Azerbaijan 5 Wales 6 France 7 Austria 8 Ukraine



5th Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Cambrai, France, 2013:

1 Italy 2 Poland 3 Azerbaijan 4 France 5 Austria 6 Ukraine 7 Russia 8 Lithuania



4th Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Poznan, Poland, 2011:

1 Scotland 2 Belarus 3 Russia 4 France 5 Ukraine 6 Poland 7 Switzerland 8 Wales



3rd Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Rome, Italy, 2009:

1 Belgium 2 Italy 3 Wales 4 France 5 Belarus 6 Ukraine 7 Poland 8 Lithuania



2nd Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Siauliai, Lithuania, 2007:

1 Scotland 2 Russia 3 Belgium 4 Belarus 5 France 6 Lithuania 7 Czech Republic 8 Austria



1st Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Baku, Azerbaijan 2005:

1 Azerbaijan 2 Italy 3 Russia 4 Belgium 5 Belarus 6 Lithuania 7 Wales 8 Poland