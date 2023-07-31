Spirited Indian Men's Hockey Team beat The Netherlands 2-1

Captain Harmanpreet Singh (15') and Dilpreet Singh (50') score as team secures third place in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament







Barcelona: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team beat the reigning FIH Hockey Pro League Champions The Netherlands 2-1 in the third-fourth placing match here at the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament on Sunday. India Captain Harmanpreet Singh (15') and Dilpreet Singh (50') scored in India's hard-fought victory while Thierry Brinkman (25') scored the lone goal for the Dutch side. Interestingly, all goals came from PCs today - re-emphasizing on a good penalty corner attack.



