Indian Women's Hockey Team defeat hosts Spain 3-0 to win the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey federation - International Tournament

Vandana Katariya (22'), Monika (48') and Udita (58') scored one goal each for India







Barcelona: The Indian Women's Hockey Team won the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament here on Sunday with a 3-0 victory over hosts Spain. Vandana Katariya (22'), Monika (48'), and Udita (58') scored as the team remained undefeated in the tournament. India had drawn 1-1 with England and 2-2 with Spain in their previous matches.