Hockey Ready – a warmup to reduce injury

For most hockey players, and other seasonal sport players, summer is for rest and recovery from the season’s activities maybe to do other activities. Some continue to play, such as talent or performance players in internationals, training camps or fitness programmes, for others it may be mixed matches with more focus on fun. Some coaches may be planning pre-season activities in preparation for the season ahead so players can be fit enough for the upcoming fixtures. One element that maybe in a fitness programme are injury prevention exercises as well as the fitness.



