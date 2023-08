Blacks Sticks Women's star returns after two-year absence for Oceania Cup series



Sam Child (nee Charlton) will be back in black for this month’s Oceania Cup series in Whangārei. Phil Walter/Getty Images



Veteran Sam Child (nee Charlton) will end a two-year international hockey hiatus when she lines up for the Black Sticks Women in this month’s Oceania Cup series in Whangārei.