Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: How Chennai is getting ready for return of international hockey

With a new turf and revamped facilities, Chennai once again welcomes international hockey action at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.



Aashin Prasad





One for the album: The Asian Champions Trophy against the backdrop of Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The abiding memory of international hockey for fans in Chennai is of India captain Prabhjot Singh waving the Tri-colour flag under the night skies at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. Prabhjot had starred in India’s dismantling of South Korea in a 7-2 win to clinch the Asia Cup title in 2007. After a long gap of 16 years a new generation of supporters now have a chance to witness high-quality hockey with the commencement of the Asian Champions Trophy in August.



