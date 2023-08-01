Chennai, a forgotten hub, warms-up for big-time hockey again

Omnipresent mascot, murals that adorn walls, refurbished stadium and a new turf: city leaving no stone unturned as it prepares to host Asian Champions Trophy, starting Thursday.



Written by Venkata Krishna B





Earlier this year, as Tamil Nadu Government came forward to host the ACT, there was a new-found hope and three days ahead of the opening fixture, the MRK stadium, which sits opposite the Egmore Railway Station and surrounded by heritage buildings that house the state archives and gazettes, now looks as if she is getting ready for a marriage. (Express Photo)



Ever since late last month, when the Tamil Nadu government unveiled the mascot for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy (ACT), Bomman – named after one-half of the couple who feature in the Oscar winner Elephant Whisperers – is omnipresent.



