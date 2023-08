‘Next two months crucial for the team’, says Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet talks about the importance of mental conditioning ahead of crucial tournaments







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Vice Captain Hardik Singh talked about the team’s preparations for the upcoming important tournaments including the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 which will be followed by the Hangzhou Asian Games, where the Indian team will be competing for direct qualification of the Paris Olympic Games 2024.