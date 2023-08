Pakistan looking for lost glory Premium

On a redemption trail, Pakistan faces a litmus test in the Asian Champions Trophy.



Abhishek Saini





Young and hungry: .As many as nine players from this junior side find a place in the 18-member team for the Asian Champions Trophy, with Adbul Hannan Shahid (front) being the player to watch out for. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Once a heavyweight in the sport — eight Olympic medals and five World Cup titles — Pakistan’s fall from grace has been glaring and of catastrophic proportions.