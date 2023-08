Mirnawan's boys train on 'sugarcane pitch'

By Jugjet Singh





Workers make preparations ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. -AFP/R. Satish BABU



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian hockey team had their first practice at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai yesterday, and gave the thumbs up to the sugarcane-based artificial pitch.