India enjoys host advantage

The Asian Champions Trophy comes to India for the first time, as the hosts look to set their Asian Games prep rolling.



Uthra Ganesan





Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Being a three-time champion, the highest ranked side in the competition, and the flag-bearer for the Asian continent in world hockey — the weight of expectations doesn’t get tougher for India, which is also a first-time host of the ACT in its seventh edition.



