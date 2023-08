Indian Men's Hockey Team lands in Chennai with aim to achieve historic feat at Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

Hosts India will open their campaign against China on 3rd August







Chennai: The much-anticipated Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is just days away, and the Indian Men's Hockey Team arrived in Chennai early Tuesday morning, brimming with confidence and determination to win the coveted title. The Indian team was greeted warmly by the fans who had gathered in large numbers outside the Chennai International Airport to welcome the team.