Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Review

By Tariq Ali



The seventh edition of the Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 to be held in Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu, India from 3 to 12 August, 2023.







The participating teams

China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea



Past Final Standing

1st Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Ordos, China, 2011:

1 India 2 Pakistan 3 Malaysia 4 Japan 5 South Korea 6 China



2nd Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Doha, Qatar, 2012:

1 Pakistan 2 India 3 Malaysia 4 China 5 Oman 6 Japan



3rd Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Kakamigahara, Japan, 2013:

1 Pakistan 2 Japan 3 Malaysia 4 China 5 India 6 Oman



4th Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Kuantan, Malaysia, 2016:

1 India 2 Pakistan 3 Malaysia 4 South Korea 5 China 6 Japan



5th Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Muscat, Oman, 2018:

India and Pakistan were joint winners 3 Malaysia 4 Japan 5 South Korea 6 Oman



6th Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021:

1 South Korea 2 Japan 3 India 4 Pakistan 5 Bangladesh

Malaysia withdrawn due to COVID 19.