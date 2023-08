India hockey team captain, coach 'not a fan' of penalty corner rule change

Harmanpreet Singh and Craig Fulton, speaking ahead of the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, say the proposed rule change in penalty corners will not solve any safety problems.



By Pritish Raj





Harmanpreet Singh strikes a penalty corner goal (Hockey India)



Chennai: Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and head coach Craig Fulton are both sceptical of the proposed rule change around penalty corners.