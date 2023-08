We need the games: Craig Fulton on ACT being held 5 weeks before Asiad



Craig Fulton (Photo credit: Hockey India)



NEW DELHI: The timing of the Asian Champions Trophy being held in Chennai might raise questions, particularly with the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, scheduled to begin a little over five weeks later. Malaysian hockey coach Arul Anthoni might be bemused by the proximity of the two events, given the potential challenges it presents for teams and players.