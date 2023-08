Appetiser before main course

Fulton underlines ACT’s importance being held 5 weeks before Asiad





India’s Harmanpreet Singh believes the match against Pakistan on August 9 will be intense. - File photo



The Malaysian team’s hockey coach Arul Anthoni might be bemused by the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) being held so close to the Asian Games but India head coach Craig Fulton today said it remains an important event to fine-tune the team ahead of the quadrennial continental showpiece.