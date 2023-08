It’s India vs China first as hosts prepare for PAK blockbuster - full schedule

Three-time winners India will play defending champions South Korea on August 7 and take on arch-rivals Pakistan on August 9 in Chennai. Watch live!



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Harmanpreet Singh is the captain of the Indian hockey team



The Indian men’s hockey team will take on the People’s Republic of China in its Asian Champions Trophy 2023 opener at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.