Pakistan arrive in Chennai for Asian Champions Trophy; coach says should play with India more often

Pakistan are the most successful team in the history of the tournament alongside India with three Asian Champions Trophy titles.





Pakistan hockey team at the airport in Chennai. Image: Hockey India



The Pakistan men’s hockey team arrived in Chnneai late Tuesday night for the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Pakistan team entered India on Tuesday through the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar and then took a flight to Chennai via Bangalore.