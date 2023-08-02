Pakistan and China’s arrivals in Chennai turn up the heat ahead of Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

Pakistan will take on Malaysia in their opening game, while China are scheduled to lock horns with hosts India in their campaign opener







Chennai: The arrival of India's neighbouring nations Pakistan and China in Chennai on Tuesday night energised the city's atmosphere ahead of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. While the China Men’s Hockey Team directly flew to the host city, Pakistan Men’s Hockey Team entered India through the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, from where they took a flight to Chennai via Bengaluru.



