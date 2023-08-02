Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Statistics

By Tariq Ali
The following is the Statistics of the teams have been participated in the Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy from 2011 to 2021
Teams Ap. Played Won Lost Drawn GF. GA
IND. 6. 37. 23. 6. 8. 147. 58
PAK. 6. 37. 19. 9. 9. 116. 75
MAS. 5. 32. 16. 8. 8. 87. 57
KOR. 4. 25. 9. 7. 9. 60 61
JAP. 6. 36. 10 19. 7. 75. 98
CHN. 4. 23. 7 15. 1. 43. 73
OMA. 3. 18. 1. 17. 0. 17. 103
BAN. 1. 4. 0. 4. 0. 4. 23
Statistics of all the editions
Year Matches Decided in Drawn Goals. Ave.
Played. FT. PSO. Scored
2011. 18. 13. 1. 4. 75. 4.16
2012. 18. 17. - 1. 112. 6.22
2013. 18. 17. - 1. 89. 4.90
2016. 20. 15. 3. 2. 104. 5.20
2018. 19. 15. 2. 2 92. 4.84
2021. 14. 9. 1. 4. 85. 6.07
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total. 107. 86. 7. 14 557. 5.20
--------------------------------------------------------------------------