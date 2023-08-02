Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Statistics

By Tariq Ali



The following is the Statistics of the teams have been participated in the Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy from 2011 to 2021







Teams Ap. Played Won Lost Drawn GF. GA

IND. 6. 37. 23. 6. 8. 147. 58

PAK. 6. 37. 19. 9. 9. 116. 75

MAS. 5. 32. 16. 8. 8. 87. 57

KOR. 4. 25. 9. 7. 9. 60 61

JAP. 6. 36. 10 19. 7. 75. 98

CHN. 4. 23. 7 15. 1. 43. 73

OMA. 3. 18. 1. 17. 0. 17. 103

BAN. 1. 4. 0. 4. 0. 4. 23



Statistics of all the editions

Year Matches Decided in Drawn Goals. Ave.

Played. FT. PSO. Scored

2011. 18. 13. 1. 4. 75. 4.16

2012. 18. 17. - 1. 112. 6.22

2013. 18. 17. - 1. 89. 4.90

2016. 20. 15. 3. 2. 104. 5.20

2018. 19. 15. 2. 2 92. 4.84

2021. 14. 9. 1. 4. 85. 6.07

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total. 107. 86. 7. 14 557. 5.20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------