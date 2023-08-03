Hockey to trial penalty corner rule change to ‘protect’ defenders, may end drag flick

New rule to be trialled says the ball must travel outside the 5 metre dotted line — which is beyond the 'D' — before it can be played back into the ‘D’ for a shot on goal.



Written by Mihir Vasavda





The existing rule allows the attacking team to take a direct shot at goal from penalty corners after stopping the ball just outside the ‘D’. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)



OVER THE next 10 months, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will try out a new penalty corner rule that, if eventually implemented, could spell the end for drag-flicks. The FIH also believes it could reduce the danger of defenders getting injured as they tend to rush towards the ball struck at up to 150 kmph when a drag-flick is executed.



