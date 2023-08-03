India will travel to Pakistan for Olympic qualifiers if required: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

Travelling to Pakistan requires government clearance and it is there to be seen what will be Indian government's stance in case situation demands.





Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey during an Asian Champions Trophy event. Image: Twitter/@DilipTirkey



Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has said that the national men’s team will travel to Pakistan for qualifiers in case it fails to directly qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning gold at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, starting September 23.



