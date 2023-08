Orange without van Ass and Beans for the European Championship



Attacker Duco Telgenkamp has been selected for the European Championship. Photo: William Vernes



National coach Jeroen Delmée announced his selection for the European Championship in Mönchengladbach (18-27 August) on Tuesday afternoon. The biggest absentee is 213-time international Seve van Ass. In addition, Teun Beins, Max de Bie, Jasper Brinkman, Boris Burkhardt, Floris Middendorp and Pepijn Reyenga are no longer part of the group.