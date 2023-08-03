Wales Clinches Commanding 5-0 Victory Against Lithuania



Photo is from CzechFieldHockey



The game started with Wales showing dominance, keeping possession in their favour. Eloise Laity won Wales their first short corner, but unfortunately, the drag flick from Livvy Hoskins was deflected just wide of the far post. Wales continued their momentum with a long corner. A promising run that started from the back through Sarah Jones to Phoebe Richards ended with a shot just outside the D. However, Wales displayed solid defending in the right-hand channel, thanks to Becca Daniel and Beth Bing. In the 12th minute of the first quarter, Wales earned their second penalty corner, but Xenna Hughes' drag flick was saved.



