Limca Sportz named official supplier of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023



The Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will take place from 3-12 August 2023







Chennai: Hockey India, today, announced its partnership with Limca Sportz as the official supplier for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The elite tournament, scheduled to be held at the iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore, Chennai from 3rd August to 12th August, promises to be a showcase of exceptional hockey talent, and Limca Sportz, which is the first-ever brand extension of Coca-Cola’s homegrown brand Limca into the hydrating sports drinks category, is honored to play a significant role in this prestigious event.



