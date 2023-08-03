Fairytale homecoming for Karthi Selvam at Asian Champions Trophy hockey

Young forward, a product of the SDAT programme, has already scored against Australia & Germany, and will lead the line vs China.



Written by Venkata Krishna B





Karthi has already made an impression at the international stage, netting goals against Australia and world champions Germany during the Pro League season that concluded in March. (PTI)



Thursday will be special for more than one reason for Tamil Nadu’s hockey enthusiasts, especially the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). Having put in a lot of effort to bring the Asian Champions Trophy and renovating the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium – which includes laying down a new turf – the SDAT will rejoice also as one of its own, Karthi Selvam, will be leading India’s forward line against China.



