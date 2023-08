From coal mine to gold mine: Kieran Govers brings golden touch to Malaysia

Govers, who has won two World Cups with Australia, will be with Malaysia as an assistant coach for the Asian Champions Trophy.



Abhishek Saini





File Photo: Kieran Govers in action during Hockey India League. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu



Kieran Govers’ full-time job requires him to spend long hours under the ground. He is a shift superintendent with a coal-mining company in New South Wales.