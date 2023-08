Pakistan will surprise India, says coach Muhammad Saqlain

Pakistan have not played any competitive match this year, having missed out on participating in the FIH World Cup in India earlier this year.





Pakistan hockey team after reaching the Chennai airport on Tuesday. Hockey India image



Pakistan head coach Muhammad Saqlain on Wednesday admitted that India are ahead of his side in terms of preparations but promised to surprise the hosts in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey match-up between the arch-rivals on August 9.