India, Pakistan hockey teams still best in terms of skill: Coach Saqlain Muhammad

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Young players can bring fresh energy into Pakistan's style of play, says head coach Saqlain Muhammad.



By Pritish Raj





Pakistan's hockey team in Chennai (Geo News)



Chennai: A lot has changed since Pakistan hockey team's head coach Saqlain Muhammad last came to India, as a player in the Pakistan team for the Asia Cup back in 2007. Returning for the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 16 years later, his opinion on the skill of hockey players from the Indian subcontinent has not changed.



