Chak De! India, Welcome garlands, familiar faces - Pakistan Coach Rehan Butt relives 2007 memories

With a young and inexperienced side, the former Pakistan striker prepares for growing up pains and hopes to build a team for the future



Uthra Ganesan





File Photo: Pakistan’s Rehan Butt celebrates after scoring a goal in the match against England in the 2010 FIH Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT/The Hindu)



The last time Rehan Butt came to Chennai with the Pakistan team was also the last international hockey competition in the city. Back then, he was captain of the side and still among the deadliest forwards in the game, with the biggest Indian obstacle on his way being a defender called Dilip Tirkey.



