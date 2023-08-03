Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy - Records

By Tariq Ali
The seventh edition of the Men's Hockey Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is to be held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai (Madras), Tamil Nadu, India from 3 to 12 August 2023.
Records and Statistics of the previous editions
The Medalists:
Year Venue. Gold Silver Bronze
2011 Ordos, China IND. PAK. MAS
2012 Doha, Qatar PAK. IND. MAS
2013 Kakamigahara, Japan. PAK. JAP. MAS
2016 Kuantan, Malaysia. IND. PAK. MAS
2018 Muscat, Oman. IND&PAK* MAS
* India and Pakistan were joint winners.
2021 Dhaka, Bangladesh. KOR. JAP. IND
Final Standing:
Year 1st. 2nd. 3rd. 4th. 5th. 6th
2011. IND. PAK MAS. JAP. KOR. CHN
2012. PAK. IND. MAS. CHN. OMA. JAP
2013. PAK. JAP. MAS. CHN. IND. OMA
2016. IND. PAK. MAS. KOR CHN. JAP
2018. IND&PAK. MAS. JAP KOR. OMA
2021. KOR. JAP. IND. PAK. BAN. *
* MAS withdrawn due to COVID 19
Highest Match Scores of the teams:
India 11-0(4-0) Oman, Doha, 2012
India 11-0(4-0) Oman, Muscat, 2018
India 10-0(6-0) Japan, Kuantan, 2016
The Hat Trick Scorers:
6 goals - Rupinderpal Singh - India 10-2 Japan, Kuantan, 2016
4 goals - Faizal Saari - Malaysia 5-3 Oman, Kakamigahara, 2013
4 goals - Jang Jong-Hyun - South Korea 6-5 Pakistan, Dhaka, 2021
3 goals - Shakeel Abbasi - Pakistan 8-3 Oman, Doha, 2012
3 goals - Muhammad Imran - Pakistan 8-0 Malaysia, Kakamigahara, 2013
3 goals - Toshiro Tachibana - Japan 4-0 Oman, Kakamigahara, 2013
3 goals - Akashdeep Singh - India 6-1 Oman, Kakamigahara, 2013
3 goals - Dilpreet Singh - India 11-0 Oman, Muscat, 2018
3 goals - Mandeep Singh - India 9-0 Japan, Muscat, 2018
3 goals - Harmanpreet Singh - India 4-1 South Korea, Muscat, 2018
3 goals - Aleem Bilal - Pakistan 8-1 Oman, Muscat, 2018
3 goals - Dilpreet Singh - India 9-0 Bangladesh, Dhaka , 2021
Most individual goals in one edition:
11 goals - Muhammad Waqas - Pakistan, Doha, 2012
11 goals - Rupinderpal Singh - India, Kuantan, 2016
10 goals - Jang Jong-Hyun - South Korea, Dhaka, 2021
Most individual goals in Asian Champions Trophy Career:
28 goals - Faizal Saari - Malaysia
18 goals - Rupinderpal Singh - India