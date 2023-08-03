Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy - Records

By Tariq Ali



The seventh edition of the Men's Hockey Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is to be held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai (Madras), Tamil Nadu, India from 3 to 12 August 2023.







Records and Statistics of the previous editions



The Medalists:

Year Venue. Gold Silver Bronze

2011 Ordos, China IND. PAK. MAS

2012 Doha, Qatar PAK. IND. MAS

2013 Kakamigahara, Japan. PAK. JAP. MAS

2016 Kuantan, Malaysia. IND. PAK. MAS

2018 Muscat, Oman. IND&PAK* MAS

* India and Pakistan were joint winners.

2021 Dhaka, Bangladesh. KOR. JAP. IND



Final Standing:

Year 1st. 2nd. 3rd. 4th. 5th. 6th

2011. IND. PAK MAS. JAP. KOR. CHN

2012. PAK. IND. MAS. CHN. OMA. JAP

2013. PAK. JAP. MAS. CHN. IND. OMA

2016. IND. PAK. MAS. KOR CHN. JAP

2018. IND&PAK. MAS. JAP KOR. OMA

2021. KOR. JAP. IND. PAK. BAN. *

* MAS withdrawn due to COVID 19



Highest Match Scores of the teams:

India 11-0(4-0) Oman, Doha, 2012

India 11-0(4-0) Oman, Muscat, 2018

India 10-0(6-0) Japan, Kuantan, 2016



The Hat Trick Scorers:

6 goals - Rupinderpal Singh - India 10-2 Japan, Kuantan, 2016

4 goals - Faizal Saari - Malaysia 5-3 Oman, Kakamigahara, 2013

4 goals - Jang Jong-Hyun - South Korea 6-5 Pakistan, Dhaka, 2021

3 goals - Shakeel Abbasi - Pakistan 8-3 Oman, Doha, 2012

3 goals - Muhammad Imran - Pakistan 8-0 Malaysia, Kakamigahara, 2013

3 goals - Toshiro Tachibana - Japan 4-0 Oman, Kakamigahara, 2013

3 goals - Akashdeep Singh - India 6-1 Oman, Kakamigahara, 2013

3 goals - Dilpreet Singh - India 11-0 Oman, Muscat, 2018

3 goals - Mandeep Singh - India 9-0 Japan, Muscat, 2018

3 goals - Harmanpreet Singh - India 4-1 South Korea, Muscat, 2018

3 goals - Aleem Bilal - Pakistan 8-1 Oman, Muscat, 2018

3 goals - Dilpreet Singh - India 9-0 Bangladesh, Dhaka , 2021



Most individual goals in one edition:

11 goals - Muhammad Waqas - Pakistan, Doha, 2012

11 goals - Rupinderpal Singh - India, Kuantan, 2016

10 goals - Jang Jong-Hyun - South Korea, Dhaka, 2021



Most individual goals in Asian Champions Trophy Career:

28 goals - Faizal Saari - Malaysia

18 goals - Rupinderpal Singh - India