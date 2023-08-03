Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India aim for a memorable tournament, to get ready for Asian Games

With the Asian Games providing a direct ticket to next year's Paris Olympics, India are expected to test their resources in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.





India men's hockey team will have eyes on Asian Games. Image: Hockey India



India, tournament favourites and three-time champions, will have multiple targets in sight as they begin their Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament campaign in Chennai on Thursday against China. World No 4 India are the highest-ranked team in the tournament and would have their eyes on the title but at the same time, the primary objective in the tournament would be to test the players and get a fair bit of idea about their Asian rivals ahead of the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.



