India out to set the tone, faces China in opener

This will be the final opportunity for India to try out its plans and personnel before the Asian Games next month amidst high pressure and higher expectations.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian Hockey Team players at a practice session in Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu



Little time to get into the groove, an under-the-weather Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, teams unsure of the scheduling and officials racing against time to get everything in place will mark the return of international hockey to Chennai when teams take to the field on the opening day of the Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday.



