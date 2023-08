Preview: India ready for the litmus test at Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

Hosts India will take on China in their campaign opener; matches will be live on Star Sports and Fancode







Chennai: The long wait is almost over as the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is all set to commence on Thursday with thousands of hockey fans waiting to soak up the exciting and intriguing moments during the 10-day extravaganza at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, which last witnessed an international match in 2007.