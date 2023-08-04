Pakistan’s Indian physio Rajakamal adds Tamil flavour to team’s campaign

Chennai-based sports physiotherapist Rajakamal is helping the Pakistan men’s hockey team in its Asian Champions Trophy campaign.



Uthra Ganesan





The Pakistan hockey team has enlisted the services of Chennai-based sports physiotherapist Rajakamal for its Asian Champions Trophy campaign. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The Pakistan team’s Chennai connect got a little stronger with city-based sports physiotherapist Rajakamal joining the team for the duration of the competition on Wednesday evening.



