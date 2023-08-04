I love hockey, so I am surviving, says Shivendra Singh

Even though he has played in many parts of India and across the globe, Chennai has a special place in Shivendra’s heart. It was here that India won the Asia Cup in 2007 and he was one of the architects of the triumph.



K. Keerthivasan





India’s Shivendra Singh who is part of the coaching staff for team India in the Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



Shivendra Singh was a flamboyant striker and a natural crowd-puller in his heyday. With over 160 International caps and around 80 strikes to his credit, he was one of the finest goal-scorers for India.



