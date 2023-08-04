Penalty corner happens to be our strength: Hardik Singh after India’s dominance against China in ACT

India’s opening game on Thursday against China saw the host winning 7-2, with six of the goals resulting through the corner.





Harmanpreet Singh of India celebrating with teamates after scoring a goal against China during the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU



India vice-captain Hardik Singh has asserted that penalty corners remain its strength and his team would look to execute it to the fullest during the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2023 here.



