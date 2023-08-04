Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Milestones

Mandeep Singh completed a century of Goals
By Tariq Ali
India defeated China by 7 - 2 in the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, during the course of the match Indian striker Mandeep Singh achieved a personal landmark, Mandeep Singh completed a century of goals in senior international hockey matches.
Mandeep Singh made his debut in senior international hockey in the FIH World League Round 2, New Delhi, 2012 since then he has played 229 matches and scored 100 goals.
Following is the list of Indian players who scored 100 and more goals in senior international hockey matches:
Goals - Players - International Career
570 - Dhayan Chand - 1926-1949
246 - Balbir Singh Sr. - 1947-1958
170 - Dhanraj Pillai - 1989-2004
146 - Harmanpreet Singh - 2011-2023* (active)
138 - Sandeep Singh - 2004-2020
132 - V.R. Raghnath - 2005-2017
125 - Rupinderpal Singh - 2010-2019
108 - Gagan Ajit Singh - 1997-2007
100 - Mandeep Singh - 2012-2023*(active)
Manabu Yamashita achieved 200 caps
Manabu Yamashita of Japan completed 200 matches in the international hockey during the course of the match played between Japan and South Korea ended with the score 1 - 2 at Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai in the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
Following is the list of Japanese players who appeared in 200 and more senior international hockey matches.
Caps - Players - International career
200 - Manabu Yamashita - 2011-2023* (active)
189 - Kei Kawakami - 2006-2015
176- Genki Mitani - 2014-2023* (active)