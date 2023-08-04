Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Milestones

Mandeep Singh completed a century of Goals



By Tariq Ali



India defeated China by 7 - 2 in the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, during the course of the match Indian striker Mandeep Singh achieved a personal landmark, Mandeep Singh completed a century of goals in senior international hockey matches.







Mandeep Singh made his debut in senior international hockey in the FIH World League Round 2, New Delhi, 2012 since then he has played 229 matches and scored 100 goals.



Following is the list of Indian players who scored 100 and more goals in senior international hockey matches:



Goals - Players - International Career

570 - Dhayan Chand - 1926-1949

246 - Balbir Singh Sr. - 1947-1958

170 - Dhanraj Pillai - 1989-2004

146 - Harmanpreet Singh - 2011-2023* (active)

138 - Sandeep Singh - 2004-2020

132 - V.R. Raghnath - 2005-2017

125 - Rupinderpal Singh - 2010-2019

108 - Gagan Ajit Singh - 1997-2007

100 - Mandeep Singh - 2012-2023*(active)



Manabu Yamashita achieved 200 caps



Manabu Yamashita of Japan completed 200 matches in the international hockey during the course of the match played between Japan and South Korea ended with the score 1 - 2 at Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai in the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023.



Following is the list of Japanese players who appeared in 200 and more senior international hockey matches.



Caps - Players - International career

200 - Manabu Yamashita - 2011-2023* (active)

189 - Kei Kawakami - 2006-2015

176- Genki Mitani - 2014-2023* (active)