Hockey India congratulates Amit Rohidas on completing 150 International Caps



The defender from Odisha achieved the milestone during India's first match against China in Chennai



Chennai: The Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Amit Rohidas on Thursday earned his 150th International Cap for India. The veteran defender, who hails from the Sundergarh district of Odisha, achieved the milestone during India's opening game of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 against China at the iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.