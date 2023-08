India beat China to start campaign on a high

The Indian men’s team won its opening game vs China by a 7-2 scoreline. Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scored a brace each. India play Japan next on Friday.



By Ronald Chettiar





India vs China hockey, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 (Hockey India)



The Indian men’s hockey team beat the People’s Republic of China 7-2 in its opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.