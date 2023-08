India trounce China 7-2 to get off to winning start

Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scored a brace each - all four goals coming from penalty corners - as India thumped China 7-2 in the Asian Champions Trophy.





Harmanpreet Singh scored India's first two goals against China in the Asian Champions Trophy match in Chennai. PTI



Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scored two goals each as India thrashed China 7-2 to begin their Asian Champions Trophy hockey campaign on a winning note at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.