India romps to victory against China

India stamped its authority, dominating both possession and proceedings and barely allowing the Chinese space to reach the Indian third.



Uthra Ganesan





Harmanpreet celebrating with teamates after scoreing a goal against China. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu



The highest and lowest ranked sides in the competition clashed here on Thursday night and India expectedly walked away with the honours, thrashing China 7-2 to kickstart its Asian Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note.