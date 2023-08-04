Korea overturns deficit to beat Japan; Malaysia thrashes Pakistan

It was a similar story for the Japanese from the World Cup this year when it took an early lead before the Koreans overturned the deficit to win the game. Meanwhile, Malaysia outplayed an inexperienced Pakistan in the day’s second fixture.



Aashin Prasad





Jung Hoo Kim of Korea celebrating with teamates after scoring against Japan. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu



