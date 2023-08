Beating Pakistan, Malaysia count in the opening day

Two blistering goals in as many as two minutes became unsurmountable challenge for the young Pakistan team which ultimately went down 1-3 in the opening day of the 7th Asian Champions Trophy here in Chennai. Firhan Ashari struck the brace before a solo run of Silverius Shello added the third goal. Pakistan mounted many attacks but the finish was lacking, even missing out a stroke.